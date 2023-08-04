CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. - This week's furry friends come to us from the Animal Rescue League in Cumru Township.
First up is a cat named "Karizma." She a two-year-old that came to the shelter as a stray and it would be best if she were the only cat in the house. Her adoption fee has been sponsored by the Petfinder Foundation.
Our other friend is "Ronan." He's a five-year-old rabbit and has a lot of energy. He loves to run around and tends to fall into a deep sleep afterwards.
You can learn more about these and other adoptable pets at https://berksarl.org