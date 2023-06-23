READING, Pa. - This week's Furry Friends come from Humane Pennsylvania in Reading.
First up is a cat named "Luigi." He's three-years-old, is a bit of a talker and is described as playful with endless energy.
Next is a dog named "Princess Leia." She's five-years-old and made her way to the shelter as a stray, making her history a bit of a mystery. We're told she's still open to the world and wags her tail in excitement at new things. She has also been described as quiet, gentle and kind.
Find out more about these and other adoptable pets at humanepa.org