READING, Pa. - This week's furry friends come to us from Humane Pennsylvania in Reading.
First up is a cat named "Lupin." He's five years old, has been neutered and came to the shelter along with his brother. Lupin is very outgoing and loves to lay on the laps of his human friends.
Our other furry friend is a mixed breed pup named "Benji." He's five months old, has been neutered and we're told he made his way to Pennsylvania from Louisiana. He'll need an owner willing to help him with some training.
You can find out more about these and other furry friends at Humane Pennsylvania.