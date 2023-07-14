READING, Pa. - This week's furry friends come from Humane Pennsylvania on North 11th Street in Reading.
First up is a dog named "Mariah Hairy." She's a four-year-old Akita mix who's a furry bundle of happiness and the epitome of happy-go-lucky spirit.
Our other furry friend is a cat named "Amber." She's a 7-year-old tabby described as loving and friendly. Amber adores being in the company of people and her presence is both comforting and captivating.
More information on these and other adoptable pets can be found on Humane PA's website.