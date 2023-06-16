CUMRU TWP., Pa. - This week's furry friends come from the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Cumru Township.
First up is a cat named "Marlin." She's three-years-old and is pretty shy at first but warms up to anyone offering treats. Marlin's been around other cats, but a slow introduction may be needed to make sure they get along. She's looking for a calm place to call her forever home.
Next is "Mrs. Clause." She's a four-year-old, 60-pound Siberian Husky.
She'd do best in a home with older kids. Mrs. Clause has been around other dogs, so bring your pups along to meet her.
More information about these and other furry friends can be found on the ARL's website.