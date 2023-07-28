READING, Pa. - This week's furry friends come from Humane Pennsylvania on North 11th Street in Reading.
First up is "Mocha." She's an eight-year-old chocolate lab who's used to spending time outdoors and would do well with a family that's willing to help her get some training.
Our other furry friend is a four-month-old kitten named "Coriander." She can be shy and needs time to warm up to people, but once she does, she's very sweet.
You can learn more about these and other adoptable pets at https://humanepa.org/