CUMRU TWP., Pa. - This week's furry friends come from the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.
First up is a rabbit named "Regina." He is one-year-old, neutered and came to the shelter along with dozens of his siblings when they were rescued from a van. He'd be thrilled to find a home where he can hop around to his heart's content.
Our other friend is "Bluey." She's an affectionate three-month-old kitten who would not mind having another cat around. She also enjoys chasing toy mice.
Find out more about these and other adoptable pets at https://berksarl.org/