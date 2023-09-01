CUMRU TWP., Pa. - This week's Furry Friends come from the Animal Rescue League in Cumru Township.
"Swoon Lagoon" is a three-year-old shepherd. He's a loving dog that will climb onto your lap once he warms up. He's not quite sure about other dogs so it would be best to bring any other pups in the home to meet him first.
Our other furry friend is a cat named "Fox." She's a four-year-old orange tabby looking for a loving home.
You can find out more about these and other adoptable pets at berksarl.org/