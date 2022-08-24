LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. -- These next pets come to us from Peaceable Kingdom in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.
First we have two cats: Gideon and Grady.
Gideon is a black cat and Grady is orange; each five-years-old.
Staff at the rescue say they're both very friendly and love attention.
They'd like to be adopted together.
Next up, meet Rory, a gray, two-year-old rabbit.
Staff at the rescue say she's a happy-go-lucky girl who has high energy and loves to be petted.
We're told she's a clumsy goofball, who's curious about everything.
She's also looking for her forever home.