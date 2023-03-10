ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Spring will be here before you know it and that means the return of a lot of fun activities in the Lehigh Valley.
Holly Harrar, from Discover Lehigh Valley, joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Thursday morning for a preview of some of the fun events and places to visit.
The IronPigs opening day is right around the corner on April 4. Check out the event schedule for a list of promotions at the ballpark.
The Easton Farmers' Market is in its winter hours right now, but that will be changing soon on May 6.
Holly says the market is a great place to grab some flowers and fresh fruit for your family gatherings.
There are plenty of options for biking and cycling. Holly says one of her favorite trails is the D&L Trail, which runs on the canal paths along the Delaware and Lehigh rivers. Check out a complete list of places to bike and cycle here.
Check out more things to do in the Lehigh Valley by visiting discoverlehighvalley.com.