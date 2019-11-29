2019 Toyota Tundra Food Drive: In Support of Second Harvest

69 WFMZ-TV and The Lehigh Valley Ironpigs are teaming up with Toyota to help Second Harvest Food Bank.

Join us for the 2019 Toyota Tundra Food Drive. The event is underway now through December 7, 2019.

Second Harvest Food Bank distributes food to the hungry through its more than 200 member agencies in Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Pike and Wayne counties.

 

Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania
6969 Silver Crest Road
Nazareth PA 18064
Phone: 484.287.4015
Fax: 484.287.4011
Email: contact form
Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday: 7am - 4pm (Donations accepted 7am - 2:00pm, Monday through Thursday and Fridays before noon) Saturday & Sunday: Closed

Second Harvest is currently in need of non-perishable items including cereal, peanut butter, pasta, rice, tuna, and canned soup, fruits, and vegetables. Non-food items such as diapers, shampoo, toothpaste, and deodorant can also be donated.

All donations should be factory sealed with labels intact.

For those wishing to make a monetary gift, donations can be mailed to the Second Harvest office or made securely online at shfblv.org.

For every one dollar that is donated, the Food Bank can distribute nine pounds of food, which is enough to provide meals to seven people that might otherwise go without.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

