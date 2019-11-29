Be an angel this Christmas and help a child in need! With 69 WFMZ-TV, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery and the Salvation Army.
We need your help! The Salvation Army would like to extend an invitation to you to participate in our 2019 Angel Tree Program. The purpose of this program is to provide new toys to children from disadvantaged families.
We expect to assist a record number of families with Christmas gifts this year! Our goal is to give each family in need two new gifts for each of their children.
Here is how the program runs:
The Salvation Army provides the angel tags. Each tag includes the name, gender and age of a needy child. Ask for an angel tag at any Lehigh Valley Perkins Restaurant and Bakery. Then, return the tag with a new, unwrapped gift for a child represented on their angel tag.
Participating Perkins locations include:
Perkins Family Restaurant & Bakery
Perkins Family Restaurant & Bakery
|
Perkins Family Restaurant & Bakery
|
Perkins Family Restaurant & Bakery
|
Perkins Family Restaurant & Bakery
Be an angel this Christmas and help a child in need! With 69 WFMZ-TV, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery and the Salvation Army.