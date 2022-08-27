Why the 5th annual Dominican Festival will be special in Allentown

The Fifth Edition of the Dominican Festival reaches new heights as for the first time it will take place between 7th and Hamilton Streets in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
69 News 'Edición en Español' spoke to the organizer Sandra Vargas where she explained what to expect in the event that takes place on Sunday, August 28th from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
There will be food, a carnival and live musical performances that will please all nationalites but especially those from the Dominican Republic.
If you plan on going, look for the camera of 69 News so you can possibly be on television during Monday's newscast.
