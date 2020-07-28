HAMBURG, Pa. - The last Saturday in October certainly won't be the same in Hamburg, at least not the way it's been for the past several decades.
Organizers of the 2020 King Frost Parade announced Tuesday that they have canceled the northern Berks County borough's autumn tradition.
The organizers said the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel their biggest fundraiser -- the Memorial Day weekend "Family Festival" -- and without the income from that event, they can't afford to hold the parade, which typically draws thousands of people to the borough.
This would have been the 57th year for the parade. Officials have already picked the date for next year's celebration. It will take place on Oct. 30, 2021.