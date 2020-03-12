Coronavirus: event and community updates

We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
Anthracite Railroads Historical Society (ARHS) - Friday night 7:30pm meeting is cancelled.
Berks Community Health Center is postponing the Picture Berks Healthy event which was scheduled for Monday, March 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading. If anyone needs more information, they may call BCHC Communications at 484-772-4090.
Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehabilitation - In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 all nonessential visits are suspended. More info: https://www.cedarbrookseniorcare.com/
Fellowship Community/Whitehall is restricting all visitation to the Health Care Center and Personal Care areas effective immediately. More info: http://www.fellowshipcommunity.com/
Kutztown University of Pennsylvania - Cancelled: Scholastic Art and Writing Awards Exhibition March 22.
Lehigh Valley Auto Show and Gala postponed indefinitely as Lehigh University prohibits gatherings of more than 100 on its campus. More info: https://glvautoshow.org/
Northampton County - The Census Event scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 9-11AM at Lafayette College has been cancelled. Voting Machine Demonstrations also cancelled. More info: https://www.northamptoncounty.org
Trinity Lutheran Church - 1749 S. Main Street, Bechtelsville, PA, has decided to cancel the Roast Beef Dinner for March 28th, due the on-going health crisis.
Zoellner Arts Center's performances of Erth's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure on Friday, March 13 and Russian National Ballet's Sleeping Beauty on Sunday, March 15 will happen as scheduled.
If your organization has an item to add to this list, please email us at news@wfmz.com for consideration.