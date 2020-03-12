Coronavirus: event and community updates
Stormcenter Update: K-12 school closings
The latest list: Universities, colleges move classes online amid coronavirus concerns

We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.   

Be sure to check the links above for schools and universities.

  • Anthracite Railroads Historical Society (ARHS) - Friday night 7:30pm meeting is cancelled.

  • Berks Community Health Center is postponing the Picture Berks Healthy event which was scheduled for Monday, March 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading.  If anyone needs more information, they may call BCHC Communications at 484-772-4090.

  • Fellowship Community/Whitehall is restricting all visitation to the Health Care Center and Personal Care areas effective immediately.  More info:  http://www.fellowshipcommunity.com/


  • Kutztown University of Pennsylvania - Cancelled:  Scholastic Art and Writing Awards Exhibition March 22.

  • Lehigh Valley Auto Show and Gala postponed indefinitely as Lehigh University prohibits gatherings of more than 100 on its campus.  More info:  https://glvautoshow.org/

  • Northampton County - The Census Event scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 9-11AM at Lafayette College has been cancelled.  Voting Machine Demonstrations also cancelled.  More info: https://www.northamptoncounty.org

  • Trinity Lutheran Church - 1749 S. Main Street, Bechtelsville, PA, has decided to cancel the Roast Beef Dinner for March 28th, due the on-going health crisis. 
     

  • Zoellner Arts Center's performances of Erth's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure on Friday, March 13 and Russian National Ballet's Sleeping Beauty on Sunday, March 15 will happen as scheduled.  

Stormcenter Update: K-12 school closings
The latest list: Universities, colleges move classes online amid coronavirus concerns

If your organization has an item to add to this list, please email us at news@wfmz.com for consideration.

Recommended for you

Tags