RICHMOND TWP., Pa. | The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified the body of a man found in a creek near Fleetwood.
Coroner officials said the man was identified as Ronald Garmen, 61, of Lenhartsville.
Police said a U.S. Department of Agriculture agent who was monitoring geese in the area Thursday afternoon discovered a white male deceased in the waterway of a creek off Route 662 in Richmond Township.
Fire officials, state police and the coroner's office were at the scene where Garmen's body was found. Officials said his body was in the advanced stages of decomposition, but multiple tattoos were still visible, which they said could be used to identify him.
He was last seen around midnight on Oct. 30, 2021 at his home in the 900 block of Route 143 in Greenwich Township by his girlfriend with whom he lived with, police said.
Garmen was reported missing Nov. 4.