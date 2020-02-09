NESQUEHONING, Pa. -- Crews responded to a train derailment in Carbon County Sunday afternoon.
Officials at the Carbon County 911 Communications Center said shortly before 4 p.m. four train cars derailed near North Mermon Avenue and East Mill Street in Nesquehoning.
One of the train cars was reportedly leaking a "plastic-like substance," according to officials at the comm center.
The train cars appeared to be off the tracks, but not fully overturned.
A 69 News photojournalist at the scene said crews reported one of the axles came loose as the train was moving eastbound. The axle reportedly caused damage to the train and the tracks, causing the cars to derail.
Crews from Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. We'll bring you the latest details as they become available.