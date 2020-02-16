ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The sport of dog sledding is taking center stage this holiday weekend at Da Vinci Science Center.
A manager from Dutch Springs who has been involved in dog sledding for years is giving hands-on demonstrations to visitors during Da Vinci's Polar Weekend celebration.
The presentations focus on how sled dogs are trained.. how they are teamed together.. and how the sport builds bonds between the animals and humans.
"The dogs enjoy the sledding and the running and the pulling. It's bred into them. It's their job. They love it," said Dutch Springs employee Kari Huyandi.
The presentations will continue at Da Vinci through Monday until 2 p.m.
Dutch Springs offers similar educational programs with eight dogs.