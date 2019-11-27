UNION TWP., Pa. - The Daniel Boone Area School District is saying thanks to three outgoing members of the school board.
Michael Wolfe, Jeffrey Scott, and David Rathgeb's terms on the board will officially come to an end on Monday.
Daniel Boone's superintendent, Brett Cooper, presented each of the directors with a crystal bowl as an expression of the district's gratitude for their combined 18 years of volunteer work with the school community.
"On behalf of the students, families, administration, faculty and staff, I would like to thank you for the many years of service to the Blazer Learning Community," Cooper said.
Wolfe joined the board in 2011. He was joined by Rathgeb in 2013 and Scott in 2015.