UNION TWP, Pa. - One person is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County.
The crash happened at around 12:44 a.m. Sunday on Aristes Road in Union Township.
A 37-year-old woman was attempting to make a left turn when her car went off of the road, according to police. When she reentered the road, she lost control of her vehicle hitting another driver. Her car then spun and went into a ditch flipping driver's side up, said police.
The Schuylkill County Coroner pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
The other driver was not injured.
Aristes Road was closed in both directions for two hours and is now open.
The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.