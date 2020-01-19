READING, Pa. - A dedication ceremony in downtown Reading during the Fire and Ice Festival celebrate the opening of a new bus stop with service to New York City.
The service is being offered by OurBus in conjunction with Klein Transportation headquartered in Amity Township.
Officials with OurBus said the service fills a gap left by the sudden closing of Bieber Transportation Group last year. Buses between downtown Reading and New York City stopped running last February after Bieber operations ceased.
OurBus said its been running regular routes from Fairgrounds Square mall since Bieber shut down, but downtown Reading had no inter-city bus service until OurBus began a pilot program last month.
Schedules for all of Klein's service can be found on the OurBus website and mobile app.