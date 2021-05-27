ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The defense for a man accused in a failed armed stickup in Emmaus last year is attacking the reliability of a suspect description that led to his client’s arrest.
Chad D. Frankenfield faces attempted homicide and attempted theft charges in connection with the robbery attempt outside a business in the 700 block of Broad Street last October. Authorities allege the 50-year-old fired two shots as the victim fought back and retrieved his own firearm.
Following a preliminary hearing Thursday morning, District Judge David Howells found that the prosecution made its prima facie case and sent all charges against Frankenfield to Lehigh County Court.
Joshua Case testified that he was backing into a parking spot at work about 5 a.m. Oct. 9, when he spotted a man out of the corner of his eye approaching his truck. He told the court that he looked up and saw a gun pointed at his face.
“What did you do?” Chief Deputy District Attorney Jay Jenkins said.
“I basically panicked,” Case said.
The man later identified as Frankenfield allegedly ordered the victim out of his truck and demanded his wallet. Case testified that his assailant wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a red bandana covering the lower half of his face.
Seeing that his accused attacker was armed with a revolver, Case testified that he grabbed the barrel and pulled the man close. During the struggle, the two ended up on the ground.
As Case moved to retrieve his own gun in the driver’s side door of his truck, he testified that Frankenfield fired at him through the passenger window. Frankenfield then ran and allegedly fired another shot as Case gave chase. The victim did not fire his weapon.
Sgt. Bryan Hamscher with the Emmaus Police Department testified that he was at the scene of the attempted robbery about 7:30 a.m., when he was told that a man matching the description of the assailant was seen riding a bicycle. He testified Case told officers that he saw Frankenfield returning to the area.
During cross-examination by defense attorney Alfred Stirba, Hamscher testified that the description of the alleged attacker was an “older male, possibly in his 50s” wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a red bandana. When asked if police were alerted to the race of the possible suspect, Hamscher said he didn’t recall.
He testified that he spotted Frankenfield about a half block away – minus the red bandana – and asked officers to detain him. Hamscher also testified that investigators never found a gun.
So, Stirba said, authorities are alleging that Frankenfield tried to rob the victim, fired at least two shots and returned to the area less than three hours later wearing the same clothing and riding a stolen bicycle.
“So, that’s your contention,” Stirba said.
“Those are the facts,” Hamscher replied.
During his testimony, Case pointed to Frankenfield, when asked by the prosecution whether his alleged attacker was in the courtroom. Stirba noted during cross-examination that the ID was made through a plexiglass divider, while his client wore a mask over the lower half of his face.
Case later told the court that Frankenfield’s bandana came off during the struggle, leaving him face-to-face with his alleged attacker.
Frankenfield faces single felony counts of attempted homicide, attempted robbery, attempted aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm. He also faces misdemeanor counts of theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and marijuana possession.
The judge also sent burglary and theft charges from a separate case in Whitehall Township onto county court. A third case involving an assault against a family member was dismissed because prosecutors have been unable to contact the victim. The prosecution will be able to re-file charges.
Frankenfield remains in custody without bail ahead a July 16 formal arraignment on the attempted homicide case.