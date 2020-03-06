ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The defense for a former drum corps director accused of sexual assault said his client is weighing plea offers from prosecutors.
George Hopkins the former CEO of Allentown-based Youth Education in the Arts, faces three felony counts of sexual assault for allegedly assaulting two former employees. Youth Education in the Arts governs The Cadets drum corps.
Defense attorney Thomas Bergstrom and Lehigh County Assistant District Attorney Matt Falk met in chambers for about 15 minutes Thursday with Judge James Anthony for a status conference.
In open court, the judge scheduled another status conference for April 16 at Bergstrom’s request.
Outside the courtroom, Bergstrom acknowledged that prosecutors have made a plea offer to his client, which Hopkins will consider. But considering a plea deal is no guarantee of a guilty plea.
“We’re going to talk,” Bergstrom said. “We’re not through by a long shot though.”
Citing testimony from a December motion hearing to dismiss the case, Bergstrom argues the prosecution could have issues with one of the witness’s credibility.
“We can try this case,” he said.
Falk declined to comment about possible plea talks.
In December, Bergstrom asked the judge to dismiss the charges based largely on examinations of a cell phone and a Blackberry used by one of the victims. He told the judge that the victim alleged that Hopkins “relentlessly” texted her suggesting sexual activity.
Bergstrom argued that a review of thousands of messages failed to turn up even one in which Hopkins presses the victim for sex. And he alleges the victim deleted other messages that would have been beneficial to Hopkins’ defense.
Falk countered that the conclusions reached by the examination of the phone and Blackberry were overreaching. The review showed only that the messages weren’t there but couldn’t say with a degree of certainty that the victim deleted them, he said.
A jury is free to believe all, some or none of a witness’s testimony, Falk said. The issues raised by the defense are ones for cross-examination and for a jury to decide, he argued.
The judge has yet to issue rulings on any defense motions.
In November 2018, authorities charged Hopkins with sexual assault months after several women accused him of sexual assault and misconduct.
One woman said she met Hopkins in 2010 to talk about drum corps business at a local restaurant. Over the course of three to four hours, she reported having one beer, a shot of liquor and two waters.
She told authorities she became unable to walk and because she didn't live in the area, Hopkins suggested they go to his place. That’s where she alleged Hopkins sexually assaulted her.
The second woman alleges her sexual assault happened in 2008. She reported going to Hopkins' house to talk about matters relating to Youth Education in the Arts. She told authorities that Hopkins gave her wine and that later she began to feel peculiar, which is when she alleges the sexual assault happened.