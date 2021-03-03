You are the owner of this article.
Torneo Distrito 11

Dieruff clasifica y todos los juegos del jueves en el torneo del Distrito 11

El martes, 2 de marzo Dieruff High School puso fin a casi 20 años de no jugar en los playoffs del Distrito 11.

Dieruff consiguió su pase a la próxima ronda tras derrotar a Pleasant Valley 49 a 45.

Los Perros Esquimales juegan nuevamente este jueves ante Northampton a las 7 p.m.

Pocono Mtn. West recibe a Emmaus a las 7:30 p.m.

Freedom visita a William Allen a las 7 p.m.

Parkland recibe a Nazareth a las 730 p.m.

6A games basketball tournament

Otro equipo de interés que jugará el jueves es la Escuela Charter Executive Education Academy.

El equipo de Allentown reciben a Pen Argyl a las siete de la noche en los cuartos de final en el torneo de la 3A.

El partido se podrá ver en YouTube bajo el nombre Founders Hall.

3A Executive Education Academy Charter School tournament

ENGLISH:

On Tuesday, March 2, Dieruff High School ended nearly 20 year drought of not playing in the District 11 playoffs.

Dieruff advanced to the next round by defeating Pleasant Valley 49-45.

The Huskies will play Northampton again this Thursday at 7 p.m.

Pocono Mtn. West receives Emmaus at 7:30 p.m.

Freedom visits William Allen at 7 p.m.

Parkland welcomes Nazareth at 730 p.m.

Another team of interest that will play on Thursday is Executive Education Academy Charter School.

The Allentown team host Pen Argyl at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the 3A tournament.

The game can be seen on YouTube under the name Founders Hall.

