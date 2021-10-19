WYOMISSING, Pa. — A multi-Emmy Award-winner and creator of one of Food Network's most iconic shows has some sweet stories to tell.
David Page, the president of Page Productions and creator of the show "Diners, Drive Ins and Dives," spoke at the Jewish Cultural Center in Wyomissing about his new book, "Food Americana, The Remarkable People and Incredible Stories Behind America's Favorite Dishes."
"What people can expect is to learn a whole lot that they didn't know about the stories behind their favorite foods," Page told WFMZ's Jim Vasil. "It's not dry history. I've gone out of my way — as we did with 'Diners' — to focus this book on entertaining characters, so it's a fun read."
His hit show started with what he calls a Hail Mary pass in the form of a phone call to a Food Network executive.
"She asked one of these calls, 'Do you have anything about diners?' I said, 'Absolutely. I've got this thing I'm developing called Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' and I told her all about it," Page recalled. "I did not have a show called 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' in development. I had just pulled the title out of thin air. We did the special. It rated surprisingly well, and they picked up a series."
His company produced the first 11 seasons of the show.
"I'm glad we're having a lasting impact on people's hearts and minds," said Page, "but I am most delighted by the fact that it turns out we saved a lot of mom and pop restaurants... Owners have said, 'thank you, this kept us alive.'"