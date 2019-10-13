ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Diocese of Allentown has removed another priest from ministry for sexual abuse allegations.
In a press release from the Diocese, Father Robert J. Potts, 82, has been removed from the ministry pending investigation of an allegation that he sexually abused a minor in the late 1980's and early 1990's.
Father Potts, who is the pastor of St. Ursula Church in Fountain Hill, was immediately removed after Bishop Alfred Schlert was notified. Bishop Schlert directed that law enforcement be contacted immediately, according to the release.
The abuse allegedly occurred when Father Potts was a pastor at the former St. George Parish in Shenandoah, according to Diocese officials.
Father Potts was ordained in March 1964.
The Diocese said that anyone who knows of incidents of abuse in the Church or elsewhere should report it to the State Child Line or local law enforcement.