Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with Stephanie LaFlora, Co-Founder & CEO of hair stylist business education community Crownhunt, to find out how she is disrupting the status quo of the beauty industry.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On average, retail sales represent 7-15% of total sales, playing a key role in salon profitability. (1) Millions of consumers with textured hair find the market for black hair care products lacking, despite the $1.8 billion that they spend annually. (2) Salon owners catering to textured hair need products and education to meet their clientele needs.
Enter disruptor Stephanie LaFlora, entrepreneur and inspirational voice in the beauty industry for stylist owners, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast how she and her organization is educating and empowering stylists through resources and community. The hair game has changed. Stylists can get relevant advice on how to grow their business.
LaFlora explores the challenges faced by the beauty industry in providing textured hair education, the gaps that exist and the potential for innovation and positive transformation. Stephanie's passion for making a positive impact and her disruptive mindset make this episode an absolute must-listen. "When we consider our impact on the earth, when we consider our impact on different communities of different socioeconomic statuses and different ethnicities, all of a sudden we unlock a whole new world of possibility that we haven't been able to really unlock because our history as a human population, at least in modern society, has been one where we worry about just ourselves and not the collective."
Key takeaways:
- The need for inclusivity within the curly hair community
- Why there is a lack of support for hairstylists in styling curly hair
- How to improve the customer experience in the beauty industry
- Why Crownhunt is passionate about helping individuals embrace their natural selves
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Stephanie LaFlora:
As a digital business consultant, Stephanie LaFlora has helped companies with great vision, articulate their mission, purpose and strategy to funders and partners, closing over $4 million in funding in the past 2 years for small businesses. With ten-plus years of experience as a brand strategist in SaaS enterprise, media, finance, technology, retail and social service organizations LaFlora is passionate about uncovering the authentic voice of brands and telling brand and user stories through multi-platform outlets. Her mission is to help impact organizations increase funding, improve their brand, and better reach their authentic network. Crownhunt, a beauty tech startup she founded, is an eCommerce platform transforming the textured hair experience by making it easier for hair stylist entrepreneurs to access relevant online classes and community to scale their business.
