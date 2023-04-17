Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with Carleen Haylett, CEO and Founder of EnrichedHQ, to find out how their technology is working with corporate clients to provide access to working families as an extension of traditional childcare options.
TAMPA, Fla., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fifty-six percent of employers in the U.S. now offer some child care benefits, compared to only 36% in 2019, according to a survey by Care.com. (1) To account for changes to the nuclear model which sees more cohabitation and family structure diversity, childcare is evolving toward being flexible and relationship centered i.e., engaging with their children.
Enter disruptor Carleen Haylett who founded Enriched HQ, a company using technology to change how parents access high-value enrichment activities and content for school-aged kids. She joins Disruption Interruption host Karla Jo Helms to discuss how the technology at EnrichedHQ is changing how corporations think about employee benefits and providing parents with new ways to engage their kids.
Haylett reflects on the costs associated with employee turnover and how the focus needs to shift to flexibility for employees. "Every time an employee leaves an organization, it flat out costs them one and a half times that employee's annual salary."
Key takeaways:
- How EnrichedHQ addresses the gap in childcare options for older children
- Why women are heavily impacted by access to child enrichment activities
- How SaaS platforms are influencing diversity and inclusion in corporations
- The importance of flexibility for today's working parents
- How childcare options can save companies millions in employee retention costs
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.
Listen to Carleen's episode here: https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-corporate-childcare-with-technology-wit
Links:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/carleen-haylett-18a5521/
Company website: https://enrichedhq.com/
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Carleen Haylett:
Carleen Haylett is the CEO and Founder of EnrichedHQ, a marketplace changing the way families engage school-age kids. Through live virtual activities, EnrichedHQ is bringing together activity providers and content with families who need flexible childcare options. In this episode Carleen discusses how her company is working with corporate clients to provide access to working families as an extension of traditional childcare options.
References:
1) Hau, Isabelle. "The Workforce of Tomorrow Requires a Childcare System Fit for the Future", Forbes, 02 August 2022, forbes.com/sites/isabellehau-1/2022/08/02/the-workforce-of-tomorrow-requires-a-child-care-system-fit-for-the-future/?sh=6ec714a250cd.
Media Contact
Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4619, khelms@jotopr.com
SOURCE EnrichedHQ