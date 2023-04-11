Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with three innovators, each with different technology, but with very similar goals. Teresa Spangler adapts AI and machine learning to simplify executive decision making; Jai Arun adapted distributed ledger technology for every business; and Hoyin Cheung infuses today's virtual workplaces with humanized technology.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prior to the pandemic 92 percent of company leaders surveyed by McKinsey thought that their business model would not remain viable at the rates of digitization at that time. (1) Experts noted that the road to recovery is paved with data-driven decisions. This can be good news or daunting news for leadership of all businesses; small to enterprise.
Enter Teresa Spangler, CEO of Plazabridge Group and growth strategist, whose AI-powered decision-making tool leverages data and new technologies to drive business value. She explained to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast, how AI helps the C-suite make better, faster decisions based on accumulating data vs. assessing risk. "In the pandemic we pivoted, changed and rebirthed in many ways. However, we are missing the element of future planning for competitive agility by not focusing our efforts on future growth."
Enter Jai Arun, a tech innovator with over 23 years of experience leading startups to enterprises, who has seen the value of blockchain in protecting systems and information through his distributed ledger technology. He explained to host Karla Jo Helms why monetizing information has created more distrust and the impact of self-sovereign identity and how we view information. "Blockchain enables companies to bring trust and security to systems. Distributed Ledger Technology can bring trust and transparency into businesses to solve more problems."
Enter Hoyin Cheung of Remo, whose company reveals the nuances of creating and engaging workplace for all team members and establishes genuine relationships in virtual and hybrid environments. He explained to host Karla Jo Helms how their technology is humanizing digital communication and helping leaders leverage the engagement level of their workers. "The funny thing about working in technology is that a lot of times the thing that limits growth is humans."
Key takeaways:
- Why the C-Suite is in desperate need of a decision-making framework (Spangler)
- The difference between accumulating data vs. assessing risk (Spangler)
- Why monetizing information has created distrust; why security is a factor (Arun)
- Where blockchain can make the biggest impact in rebuilding societal trust (Arun)
- Why remote work requires training of leaders at all levels (Cheung)
- How Remo.co is helping businesses create a remote workplace culture (Cheung)
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.
Listen to Spangler's episode here: https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-ai-decision-making-for-innovation-with
Listen to Arun's episode here: https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-trust-with-blockchain-with-ibm-s-jai-ar
Listen to Cheung's episode here: https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-humanity-in-the-immersive-web-with-ho-y
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives.
Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Teresa Spangler:
Teresa Spangler is a growth strategist with a background in innovation and digital transformation who is dedicated to helping companies of all sizes achieve their goals. Theresa has extensive experience in creating products and solutions that leverage data and new technologies to drive business value. She is the founder of Plazabridge Group and the GameDay Decisions Analytics Platform™, an AI-powered decision-making tool. Her book, "All That I Am Now That I Know", shares 17 lessons she learned as an entrepreneur and growth strategist.
https://www.plazabridgegroup.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/in/teresawspangler/
About Jai Arun:
Jai Arun is a technology and innovation evangelist, with a firm belief in the transformative power of blockchain and how it can impact the way we do business. With over 23 years of experience leading teams from startups to billion-dollar companies like IBM, Jai has seen the impact of compromised systems, the importance of security, and how blockchain is protecting the systems and information we value most.
http://www.ibm.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/in/jsarun/
About Hoyin Cheung:
Ho Yin Cheung is a business technology innovator devoted to humanizing technology and driving meaningful relationships in the workplace. After working in the social media industry, Ho Yin became disenchanted with the psychological impact it had within society. He is now using his skills and experience to offer engaging and exciting virtual and hybrid events through technology. "I am passionate about humanizing technology to create authentic conversations that drive meaningful relationships in the most human way possible.
http://remo.co/ and https://www.linkedin.com/in/hoyincheung/
