Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with Ryan Hale, CEO of Chartwell Digital, to find out how he is revolutionizing the way manufacturing firms harness technology to achieve outstanding financial results.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the manufacturing sector reopened after the pandemic closure, many resumed at only 50% capacity with plans to increase gradually. The problem, say experts, lies with the fact that at that point firms had 100% of their operating expense going out, yet only 50% of throughput margin coming in. It's an unsustainable formula for most manufacturers. (1)
Enter disruptor Ryan Hale, SaaS innovator with expertise in technology investments and operations, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast how he leads manufacturing companies to winning financial results from technology investments that are timed to inflection points in growth cycles.
Hale expresses that it doesn't take generative AI to help shift supervisors in manufacturing be more effective in their roles. He and Karla Jo discuss the major inefficiencies created for manufacturers by data platforms and asset analytics software that are traditionally built by data scientists who have no real familiarity with actual operations ─ not by experts in optimizing factory performance. These gaps have creatived massive inefficiencies in industry…..gaps which can be closed with integrated solutions. The right software timed properly by the right innovative designers will make the difference.
Key takeaways:
- How data analytics impact a manufacturer's bottom line
- Why SaaS tools are critical for future growth
- Common misconceptions that data scientists miss when creating software
- How Ryan's company is helping manufactures identify opportunities in technology
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Ryan Hale:
After a decade of operations consulting experience, followed by a decade of enterprise SaaS experience, Ryan Hale joined the Chartwell Partners in founding Chartwell Digital to help manufacturing firms achieve winning financial results from technology investments. What's even more rewarding for him is to help people in the manufacturing industry tell better stories about their work by tackling opportunities that seem nearly impossible at first.
