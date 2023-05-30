Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with Scott Kveton, Co-Founder and CEO of Jump.co, a startup revolutionizing the physical asset ownership space through the power of NFTs, to find out how he is disrupting NFTs to develop OpenID and other federated identity systems.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital interaction users, particularly in growing numbers of smartphone apps, repeatedly have to prove their identity when opening new accounts. With risks of identity fraud and financial theft identity and access management (IAM) leaders must make changes to their frameworks to ensure user's security and privacy needs are met. (1)
Enter disruptor Scott Kveton, innovative software platform designer in the now web3 space, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast, how he enables creators to easily mint, distribute, and sell their digital assets, including artwork, music, and other collectibles, as NFTs on the blockchain. He has been an active proponent of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency for several years and believes that NFTs have the potential to revolutionize the art and collectibles market.
Kveton notes that "There are a lot of folks who can build a brand around saying how awful something is, but is that really a life you want to lead? Be somebody who's going to lead and build something interesting and compelling."
Key takeaways:
- The prevalence of scams and fraud in the Web3.0 space
- Understanding the long-term consequences of data-sharing and privacy
- How Jump creates transparency for digital ownership of assets
- Why experts are creating their own marketplaces
- How a real-world asset can be traded digitally
Links:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kveton
Company website: https://www.jump.co/
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Scott Kveton:
Scott Kveton, Co-Founder and CEO of Jump is a passionate entrepreneur with 20+ years of experience building companies in the web1, web2 and now web3 space. He co-founded several companies including Urban Airship (now Airship), Odava and Bac'n. On the tech side he helped build things like the Open Source Lab, OpenID and Oauth and made the switch to the business side in 2007, raising capital, orchestrating large deals, and building companies with solid cultures.
He has been recognized as a leader in the industry, having been named to Red Herring's list of '25 Titans in Waiting' in early 2007 and winning the Entrepreneur's Award for Individual Achievement by Oregon Entrepreneurs Network in 2012.
References:
(1) Litan, Avivah. "Web3 Blockchain Enables Users to Take Control of identity", Tech Target, 23 February 2023, techtarget.com/searchsecurity/post/Web3-blockchain-enables-users-to-take-control-of-identity.
Media Contact
Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4619, khelms@jotopr.com
SOURCE Disruption Interruption