Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with Lars Hegelson, author of CRM for Dummies and CEO of GreenRope, to find out how he is disrupting sales friction through innovative complete CRM.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the last 20 years the buying landscape has changed so much that methods of managing sales funnels are too complicated for traditional CRMS. Leads enter funnels from numerous directions and prospect engagement with brands is more difficult than ever to keep up with. Traditional CRMs are incomplete and no longer relevant to modern business objectives. (1)
Enter disruptor Lars Hegelson, an innovator of complete CRM technology, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast how he complete CRM technology is the differentiator in managing business. He notes that understanding the customer journey and all the layers of a business is key to managing a complete CRM.
Hegelson shares "I enjoy helping people. I like seeing people succeed. I like seeing if they can leverage our technology or not. I like being able to watch really good ideas and people with good missions grow,". He and Karla Jo discuss the multi-faceted complete CRM experience and how it doesn't have to break the bank.
Key takeaways:
- How Lars started GreenRope after losing his first business idea to a former business partner
- How GreenRope's CRM is different from other CRMs in the market today
- What is a complete CRM concept and how can business use it to grow
- Why Lars wrote CRM for Dummies
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Lars Hegelson:
Lars Hegelson, founder and CEO of GreenRope, started in the Internet Marketing space in 2000, when he co-founded one of the world's first email service providers, CoolerEmail. As a pioneer in responsible email marketing, he grew CoolerEmail into a global software company specializing in marketing communication with over 1,500 clients. In 2010, after spending several years designing and implementing a more comprehensive way to meet the needs of small and mid-sized businesses, he launched GreenRope, a cloud-based platform that simplifies and consolidates a company's sales, marketing, and operations. GreenRope currently provides technology solutions to over 3,000 companies worldwide.
He earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, and an MBA from the Robert Anderson School at the University of New Mexico. After graduating, he served in the United States Air Force for 4 years, working in the Air Force's space test program, Air Force Research Laboratory, and Ballistic Missile Defense Organization.
