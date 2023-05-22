Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with Sean O'Toole, founder of PropertyRadar.com, to find out how he is disrupting transparency and stability in the small business real estate market.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The lack of transparency and sometimes accountability has been a long-standing problem in the real estate market, with no easy solution. Proptech, all the tech tools real estate experts use to optimize the way people buy, sell, research, market, and manage a property, has made major advancements in this regard. The accelerated access to data, and widespread use of technology tools have largely contributed to growing transparency and accountability in the industry. (1)
Enter disruptor Sean O'Tools, software developer and entrepreneur, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast, how he advises real estate small businesses to play to their strengths and use technology to target their customers utilizing data in new ways.
O'Toole notes that most disruption you'll see isn't necessarily invention. Instead it's reusing things that we already see, but in whole new ways. He and KarlaJo discuss technology leveraging small business and the real estate industry.
Key takeaways:
- How technology can bring greater transparency to the real estate market
- How his company his helping small businesses
- Understanding what small businesses are up against when reaching target customers
- How legal documents can help create better advertising
- The truth about data privacy
Links:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/seanotoole/
Company website: https://www.propertyradar.com/
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Sean O'Toole:
Sean O'Toole is the founder of PropertyRadar.com, a company that is bringing greater transparency and stability to the real estate market. Sean started his first software company at age 18, and has been a serial entrepreneur for 25+ years. Sean brought together his passions for technology, real estate, finance and economics and launched in ForeclosureRadar.com 2007. He relaunched ForeclosureRadar as PropertyRadar and expanded beyond realtors and investors to help small local businesses leverage public records data to better target and reach their potential customers.
References:
(1) Jaffer, Zain. "How This New and Innovative Technology is Disrupting the Real Estate Industry", Entrepreneur, 21 December 2022, entrepreneur.com/starting-a-business/how-proptech-is-disrupting-the-real-estate-industry/438842.
Media Contact
Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4619, khelms@jototpr.com
SOURCE Disruption Interruption