Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with Seshu Madabushi, Founder and CEO of mKonnekt, to find out how he is disrupting the way in which restaurant owners bridge gaps to get the data they need for growth.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the end of the COVID-19 pandemic experts who had predicted that the push to digitize the global dining experience at every level realized they were wrong. Instead, customers keep demanding more from restaurants. The days of mom-and-pop operators being able to rely on word of mouth for marketing and resisting digital investment as 'food experts' and not technology experts are over. (1)
Enter disruptor Seshu Madabushi, a data wizard who explains to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast how he has leveraged his passion for understanding and utilizing data to drive his desire to impact the restaurant industry and how they engage with their customers.
Madabushi notes that "Most mom-and-pop restaurants do not understand that the data they actually have is a gold mine, technically speaking." mKonnekt has developed a software platform that keeps track of customer engagement through the various stages of a customer's journey ─ for even the smallest of dining ventures.
"Key takeaways:
- Why Mom-and-Pop restaurants need to close the technology gap
- How data points can impact the customer experience of restaurant patrons
- Why Covid was instrumental for the utilization of technology in marketing
- How customer use technology to find restaurants
- The importance of creating an organized, data-driven approach to marketing
Links:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/seshumadabushi/
Company website: https://blog.mkonnekt.com/about
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Seshu Madabushi:
Always on the look out for new ideas and creative ways of solving issues, Seshu Madabushi has over 10 years of work experience working with Fortune 20 companies and several startups. Seshu started multiple ventures including a car leasing company as a student at INSEAD, and an iPhone app company teaching Indian languages to kids.
References:
1) Fantozzi, Joanna. "How Restaurants Should Prepare for the On-Demand Digital Economy's Peak", Nation's Restaurant News, 05 December 2022, nrn.com/regional-chains/how-restaurants-should-prepare-demand-digital-economy-s-peak.
Media Contact
Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4619, khelms@jotopr.com
SOURCE Disruption Interruption