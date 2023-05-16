Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with Heather O'Neill, founder of business strategy company Pixels for Humans, to find out how she is disrupting solutions SaaS companies need to overcome challenges and grow into mature, community-focused businesses.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SaaS companies that rely heavily on finessing technology and automation processes could fail at scaling when their customers' processes experience delays or errors, resulting in customer withdrawal and churn. When a company is growing too quickly, it is likely to invest heavily in marketing and sales efforts, which can eat into profit margins. (1)
Enter disruptor Heather O'Neill, founder of Pixels for Humans, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast her insights on the importance of building sustainable and purposeful businesses. She guides SaaS companies to scale successfully "because" of their values; not in spite of them.
O'Neill says, "Sales is always based off of feelings and really good tech sales team know that." She and Karla Jo discuss where tech companies go wrong when scaling and creating long-term success.
Key takeaways:
- The problem with the Fake Fast-Growth SaaS Model
- How tech companies can disrupt by looking at the humanity behind their organizations
- Why hockey stick growth is only part of the success picture
- How leaders can self-reflect to make better growth decisions
- The importance of taking care of the team members that got you where you are today
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Heather O'Neill:
Heather O'Neill is a UX strategist and business consultant with over 7 years of industry and speaking experience. As CEO of UX design studio Pixels for Humans she leads teams in uncovering assumptions, defining projects, business and user goals, and creating usable products based on data and research. Throughout her career, Heather has increased sales, decreased CSR calls, maximized team efficiency, developed organizational best practices, and more. A big believer in the "anyone can do it" philosophy, Heather has led multiple workshops on user research and product planning, as well as coached teams to success in incorporating UX methods into their product life cycles. At Pixels she believes that technology can make the world a better place for everyone. To get there, she works with SaaS startups to create intentional businesses that care – about their impact on individuals, society and the world. Pixels for Humans was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in the Greater Boston Area, serving clients globally.
