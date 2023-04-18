Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with Anthony Franklin from SaaS platform Ava, provider of real-time captions using AI and human intelligence to provide accessibility to those with hearing loss.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hard-to-hear dialogue is a known issue in the entertainment industry. Whether because of a hearing issue or an attention span issue, the rise in the global use of captions in streaming TV and movies is prolific. For those with hearing impairment there are a number of situations in which captions can be as frustrating as they are helpful. (1) Issues with processing sounds can happen for several reasons. Hearing is an especially unique sense because unlike sight or smell, sound gets processed before it even reaches the brain. (2) In all cases real-time captions can level the auditory playing field, changing the future of hearing accessibility.
Enter disruptor Anthony Franklin with Ava, the SaaS platform that provides real-time captions using AI and human intelligence. What's the point of captioning if you can't tell who's talking? Why listen if you can't respond? Technology is fueled by human intelligence.
He and Karla Jo discuss accessibility for underserved populations and how it impacts the business bottom line. "There's a stigma around getting an accommodation. People are afraid to say, I need this tool to be productive at work. So they don't. They just suffer," notes Franklin.
Key takeaways:
- How sales have fundamentally changed when marketing innovative products
- The importance of having demos to prove that you can solve a customer's problem
- How Ava is improving the accuracy of captions for the 450 million people globally who have some form of hearing loss? The importance of having real people behind technology and being passionate about the work.
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.
Listen to Anthony's episode here: https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-the-future-of-accessibility-with-anthon
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Anthony Franklin:
Anthony Franklin is the Head of Revenue for Ava, a venture-backed SaaS platform providing the best real-time captions in the world. Using AI and human intelligence, Ava provides accessibility solutions for the world's leading universities, healthcare systems, and Fortune 500 companies.
References:
1) Cunningham, Katie. "Mumbling Actors, Bad Speakers or Lazy Listeners? Why Everyone is Watching TV With Subtitles on", The Guardian, 27 January 2023, theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2023/jan/28/mumbling-actors-bad-speakers-or-lazy-listeners-why-everyone-is-watching-tv-with-subtitles-on.
2) Morris, Amanda. "Fetterman's Use of Captions is Common in Stroke Recovery", Washington Post, 13 October 2022, washingtonpost.com/wellness/2022/10/13/fetterman-closed-captioning-stroke-aphasia/.
