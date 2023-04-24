Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with Kathryn Kosmides, founder and CEO of Garbo, to examine the impact of digital harm worldwide and how her technology is changing the conversation.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One in 3 women, 1 in 4 men, and 1 in 2 trans individuals in the U.S. are experiencing rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime — resulting in over 12,000,000 victims per year. (1) Worldwide relationships are impacted by digital harm, over half of the romance scams happen on social media platforms, and help is needed for individuals to make more informed decisions when it comes to the people they connect with online and in the real world. A history of causing human harm is the biggest indicator of future harm.
Enter disruptor Kathryn Kosmides, founder and CEO of Garbo, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast, how she uses technology to change the conversation about safety and harm in today's online world; an age where personal information is more available than ever.
Kosmides warns that "99% of domestic violence situations will have some sort of financial abuse occurring because that makes it difficult for the person to leave. If you control the money, you control everything."
Key takeaways:
- How harassment has changed with online relationships
- Why over half of romance scams occur on social media platforms
- How Garbo connects the dots between users and reporting tools
- How quizzes are helping survivors identify and process violence
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.
Listen to Kathyrn's episode here: https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-harm-in-the-digital-age-with-kathryn-ko
Links:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kathrynmkosmides/
Company website: https://www.garbo.io
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress.
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Kathryn Kosmides:
Kathryn Kosmides founded Garbo in 2018 after she realized the opportunity to bring people, platforms, and policymakers together to redefine safety in the digital age. She knew firsthand the problems victims face when reporting and the lack of deterrence and accountability for perpetrators. She wanted to develop a new kind of safety system that helped connect the dots between detecting and reporting a bad actor. During these early years, she brought a group of incredible volunteers together, pitched to everyone who would hear her vision, and placed as a finalist in a top accelerator program. In 2021, we received sponsorship funding and donations from Match Group and others to help build our new kind of online background check platform. We continuously work with dozens of experts and advocates across technology, policy, legal, and social justice to help build our technology that aims to find the balance of privacy and protection in the digital age. Since launching Garbo, we've helped over 1 million people through our technology, tools, and education… and we're just getting started. https://www.garbo.io/about-us
References:
1. Staff Writer. "National Statistics Domestic Violence Fact Sheet", National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 2022, ncadv.org/STATISTICS.
