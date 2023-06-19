Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with veteran cyber security expert Walt Szablowski to find out how he is disrupting the notion that cyber security has to be complex
TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyber security professionals are all too familiar with the notion that "Defenders have to be right every time. Attackers only need to be right once." The idea that hackers have all the advantages and that businesses must be passive and wait for something to respond to is practically an axiom of cybersecurity. But it is a lie. (1)
Enter disruptor Walt Szablowski, Founder and Executive Chairman of Eracent, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast why the topic of cyber security is often perceived as complex and how gaining a better understanding of it can help empower individuals and businesses to navigate the digital landscape more effectively.
Szablowski points out that "Hackers are using unbelievably simple tools. They know that you haven't updated your software, and they know you have no control over your devices." He and Karla Jo discuss the strategies that will help listeners understand the truth about managing their data lives online.
Key takeaways:
- Why cybersecurity is perceived as complex
- Why some companies hesitate to implement the NIST framework
- The importance of simplifying and focusing on data management
- Defining the concept of "zero trust"
About Walt Szablowski:
Walt is the founder of Eracent and was the first CEO of Eracent and its preceding organization. His original development and vision positioned Eracent as a leading IT Asset Management organization. Walt is Eracent's Executive Chairman and also serves as President of Eracent's European subsidiary (Eracent SP ZOO, Warsaw, Poland). He is Eracent's CTO where he focuses on ensuring that Eracent retains its leading position, and its products remain the relevant choice for those companies needing to understand plan and control their IT infrastructure and assets. Walt maintains contact with clients to get their views and comments regarding Eracent products and services.
