Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor Karla Jo Helms interviews Robert Lanteigne, an award-winning entrepreneur and founder of Sizzmic Transmedia — and learns about the potential of the metaverse to bridge younger and elder generations while providing constructive experiences for children.
TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many young children can handle technology with more skill than their parents and grandparents, which makes monitoring their internet activity a challenge. Educational content online can increase a child's IQ, accelerate learning and develop problem-solving skills.(1) Still, cyberbullying, sexual predators, malware, and financial scams are justified parental concerns.(2) As awarenesses of the dangers of unfiltered online content grows, senators from both parties have been discussing child protection laws but have yet to reach an agreement.(3) Impatient, Maryland is the sixth state to pass its own safety measures.(4) Enter "creative" disruptor Robert Lanteigne, an award-winning entrepreneur and founder of Sizzmic Transmedia, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, host of the Disruption Interruption podcast, that his company is developing a building in the metaverse to provide kids with education and entertainment they can enjoy with friends and older family members.
After a lifetime of successful entrepreneurship, Robert Lanteigne became a father. At six years old, his son was solving tech problems for Robert's mother-in-law. One month, Robert got a bill for apps and games his son was using on Robert's iPad and realized the challenge of supervising internet use. Speaking with other parents, he heard stories like his and much worse. He said, THAT'S IT—I'M DONE WITH THE STATUS QUO and founded Sizzmic Transmedia, a family-friendly metaverse content creator company specializing in entertainment, esports, and education.
Robert explains:
- At this point in our metaverse building, we have begun building community through esports.
- The final vision for what we're creating is like a virtual mall. Your kid can walk into the mall with friends or even grandparents living in another state or country. As you walk inside this virtual mall, you see places you can go together to experience a concert, a sports game, an art exhibit, or another event.
- Imagine you choose to see a concert. First, you can watch the concert and enjoy the music. During the break, you can walk backstage and experience what that is like. Later, if you choose, you can participate in the concert. All in the virtual world, but with the option of participating with other people.
- Normally, these experiences take energy, time, and effort. The beauty of the virtual experience is you can walk in and experience this virtual environment in three dimensions.
- When my son was younger, I tried to get him interested in sports, but it wasn't for him. Yet, there are a lot of benefits to sports, such as teamwork, dedication and experience in how your skills develop with practice. With the esports feature of the metaverse, my son is gaining those benefits. He is dedicated to his team and disciplines himself to show up and participate.
- Because it's built on the blockchain, it's also an opportunity for artists and creators to earn ongoing royalties.
- Within the metaverse building we are constructing, kids and adults will be able to learn any skill from top experts. Want to learn guitar? Purchase the avatar of your favorite guitarist and learn from them in any setting. Moving onto painting? Sell your guitarist avatar and buy the avatar of a famous painter and learn from them.
- The potential for positive, constructive, community-building activities in the metaverse is almost unimaginable and mostly untapped.
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about change and how they overcame opposition to adoption.
Ways to get more Disruption/Interruption: Amazon Music, Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs, at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR(TM) Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors(TM). Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill back into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception
About Robert Lanteigne:
Robert Lanteigne is a serial and visionary Award-winning Entrepreneur, International Creative Technologist, Artist, Inventor, and a concerned dad of a 7-year-old son who is glued to his gaming console. He is the founder of Sizzmic Transmedia, a family-friendly metaverse content creator company specializing in entertainment, esports, and education, including fine art. With over four decades of experience teaching and working with different startups to help them grow and three of those decades with executive leadership in the digital scene, he started his journey into the Metaverse world to help protect his son. Robert's career as an entrepreneur started in 1990 in robotics, automation, lighting controls, and the internet connecting scalable and innovative ideas with new markets. As an international educator and speaker, his articles and research papers have been published worldwide. Robert's latest course, "Introduction to Metaverse Digital Video Technology on Your Smartphone," is soon to be released. It is oriented toward both young and older creators. Learn more about Robert Lanteigne on LinkedIn or visit his company website https://sizzmictransmedia.com/
