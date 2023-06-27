Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently pulled back the curtain to reveal the symbiotic relationship between B2B marketing, third-party credibility, thought leadership and company growth vs. shrinkage. The Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist of JoTo PR Disruptors knows that businesses CAN be in control and guide public opinion for their business, disrupting the way in which business grows incrementally vs. shrinking.
TAMPA, Fla., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Research of past recessions shows that brands that "go dark" can lose as much as 24% of brand use and are more likely than competitors to lose market share; the last thing the company needs. To the contrary, companies that consider investing in B2B marketing can achieve third-party validation which positions them as thought leaders in their industry through disruptive public relations. From there the law of familiarity will lead to corporate growth instead of the anticipated shrinkage ─ and can lead to a brand being in control and guiding public opinion. (1)
Enter the queen of disruption, the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist of JoTo PR Disruptors, Karla Jo Helms – who is also the creator and host of the Disruption Interruption podcast. Her agency is focused on helping corporations create the perfect balance of crisis management, entrepreneurial insight and proven public relations strategy. In this episode Karla shares how her Anti-PR approach for B2B companies is revolutionizing how businesses drive markets and impact market perception. She knows "You CAN be in control and guide public opinion for your business to be able to expand in a safer zone. You CAN do that. Companies just don't know that," says Helms.
Key takeaways:
- The importance of finding the truth in your message
- Why PR should be integrated with marketing and sales
- The difference between crisis management and PR
- How to prioritize growth and marketing initiatives during tough times
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
References:
(1) Helms, Karla Jo. "Will the 2023 Economy Be Better? The Law of Familiarity Transcends Economic Uncertainty", The Real Estate Network, 18 January 2023, crestnetwork.com/will-the-2023-economy-be-better-the-law-of-familiarity-transcends-economic-uncertainty/.
