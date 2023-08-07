Today

Clouds and fog giving way to some hazy sunshine; very humid with some gusty afternoon showers and storms; severe storms are possible with wind, hail, and an isolated tornado; flooding downpours too.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and muggy with some gusty evening thunderstorms, then drier overnight.

Tomorrow

Partly sunny with a lingering shower or t-storm possible, but not nearly as active as Monday. Humid much of the day, with comfier air arriving late in the day and overnight.