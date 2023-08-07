Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with John Keene, innovator and disruptive tech leader who is empowering small businesses with a cutting-edge system that reduces response times and boosts efficiency through automation.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franchisees rely on their franchisor to seek out and weed out which emerging operational technology is going to impact every part of their operations from training software and point-of-sale systems to social media, mobile apps, and digital payment platforms. (1) The failure rate for franchises is 34.7% yet embracing and adapting cutting-edge technology can reverse that trend. (2)
Enter disruptor John Keene, Founder and CEO of home services brand operating platform ServiceMinder, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast how automation and cohesive technology tools are critical to quick response times in securing sales for franchise businesses.
"We started to solve problems that franchisers were having by reducing the friction for them to onboard new franchisees," noted Keene. He and Karla Jo discuss the impact of technology on the success of franchised businesses.
Key takeaways:
- The importance of automating the production pipeline in franchise businesses
- Common challenges and opportunities in the service industry
- The benefits of franchising for service-based businesses
- How to onboard new franchisees simply and easily
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About John Keene:
John Keene has over 30 years of experience in the software industry. He began his career as a software architect at Integrated Telecom/DSC. He later moved to Saber Software as a senior engineer/manager and an engineering manager at Interphase Corp. In 1997, he was appointed chief technology officer at e2 Communications followed by an appointment to the role of vice president of engineering at Bluestreak. His entrepreneurial skills led him to become the owner and president of Outdoor Lighting Perspectives in Dallas before founding serviceminder.io, a cloud-based platform used by service business owners to be more productive and growth focused. Keene received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Texas A&M University.
