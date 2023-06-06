Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with Tim Hines, CMO of AmTrav, to find out how he is disrupting the ever-changing marketing landscape to continue focusing on the value of a foundational marketing strategy and technology for long-term success.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to a CMSWire.com survey of Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) a majority of respondents say that their role now requires increased cross functional partnership with sales, additional pressure to improve customer experiences and responsibility for digital transformation. (1) This comes as no surprise to the current guest of the Disruption Interruption podcast seasoned marketing executive who points to the simple fact that all successful marketing starts with a foundational marketing strategy built around understanding WHAT and WHO a brand is and WHY and to WHOM they are marketing.
Enter disruptor Tim Hines, CMO of AmTrav and marketing expert, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast how he helps people master the art of human-to-human business and communication. Prior to his company developing an all-in-one platform, corporate travel management was stuck in a bygone era of awkward processes and confusing accounting. Today the AmTrav platform empowers a corporate travel experience that delights and unlocks savings while optimizing processes.
With AmTrav as his current springboard, Hines has been a marketer throughout his career. From his perspective Hines observes that "in marketing everything begins with understanding WHY a company is doing what it's doing in the first place." Too many marketing strategies fail as a result of the brand not accurately communicating their WHY and to WHOM they are marketing. He and Karla Jo discuss how a foundational marketing strategy and technology are the key points in the long-term success of the CMO.
Key takeaways:
- Marketing fundamentals every CMO should know
- Mastering the marketing metrics that translate to business goals
- How CMOs can mitigate crises
- MarTech tools to refine attribution modeling
- How technology is evolving long-term marketing strategy
Links:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tnhines/
Company website: http://www.amtrav.com/
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Tim Hines:
Tim Hines is a CMO, keynote speaker, author, podcast show host, and consultant who helps people master the art of human-to-human (H2H) business and communications. He specializes in harnessing the power of the entrepreneurial spirit to develop omnichannel marketing programs from the ground up. With nearly 20 years of experience, Tim has developed strategic marketing initiatives with many companies including AmTrav, Dialpad, Tribune Media, Ticketmaster, and the CIA. He served on the Community Advisory Board for the Future Founders Foundation helping underserved youth explore entrepreneurship and is a graduate of the Startup Leadership Program. Tim also taught marketing and entrepreneurship classes with the University of Illinois Institute of Entrepreneurial Studies program. He is also a serving member of the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) and the American Marketing Association (AMA).
