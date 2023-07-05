Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently dived deep into the world of business technology and the incredible wave of innovation that has transformed small businesses and enterprises alike. Listener feedback revealed that 99% of the most popular episodes to-date have focused on disruptions in business technology and a compilation audio reel has been created to reiterate key takeaways from the selected episodes.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Competition in the technology sector is fierce and fast-moving. Not surprisingly, a McKinsey survey of 3,500 U.S. SMBs reveals that technology suppliers can't apply their enterprise portfolio and channel strategy to small and medium businesses and expect it to work magic. In reality they must understand the SMB's unique buying preferences and unmet needs, and tailor their products and commercial approaches accordingly. (1)
Enter PR disruptor and crisis management expert Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast, who explains "Technology can revolutionize the way we do business, and this tidal wave of innovation has led to a surge in small businesses and entrepreneurs who have harnessed its power to thrive in the digital landscape." She goes on to remind us that "It's time to look at technology innovations through the lens of your own business and embrace the lessons shared by our experts."
Each episode, featuring an innovator in the business technology space, contributes to insights into the emerging technologies that have disrupted the status quo of business ─ and how they can revolutionize the world of business.
Key takeaways:
- Chris Federspiel: emphasizes the importance of speed in disrupting enterprise apps.
- Ray Mackenzie: highlights the significance of scaling innovation.
- Sean O'Toole: reminds us that disruptive innovation isn't always about inventing something entirely new.
- Matthew Owen: introduces us to the world of facial recognition technology and its impact on the customer experience.
- Laura Munkholm: draws our attention to empathy, the key ingredient for disruption.
