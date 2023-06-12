Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently sat down with Rob Cranston, founder and president of CANA LLC, to reveal the unsafe environment of data in eSports and its impact in the future of sports gaming.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 55 percent of those who consider themselves to be frequent gamers said they had had an account compromised at some point, according to Electronic Sports League (ESL) gaming company DreamHack. Hackers target gaming sites with the goal of gaining access to player's accounts ─ to then sell the account on to other hackers. (1)
Enter disruptor Rob Cranston, founder and president of CANA LLC., a small business focused on applying analytics-based logstics solutions that provide best-in-class services to federal and commercial clients, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast, why the current data landscape of eSports is facing challenges and how his organization is making gaming safer.
Cranston notes the data challenges in eSports that are on the landscape but advises to "Always focus on the art of the possible…don't lost sight of critical thinking and working the problem that's going to produce an output." He and KarlaJo discuss how data analytics will create a safe environment for the next generation of sports gaming.
Key takeaways:
- Who owns data in eSports?
- How analytics are solving data challenges
- Identifying the barriers and opportunities for how we use data
- How to create a safe environment for the next generation of sports
Links:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davedelaney/
Company website: https://futureforth.com/
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Rob Cranston:
CANA President, Rob Cranston founded CANA LLC in 2008. Rob has over 20 years of experience in operations and logistics systems management, business strategy, and product demand planning – supporting both military and commercial organizations. A former U.S. Marine Corps officer, Rob has a Masters of Science in Finance from Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Colorado.
References:
1) Powell, Olivia. "Data Breaches on Gaming sites are Becoming More Common", Cyber Security Hub, 19 August 2022, cshub.com/attacks/articles/data-breaches-on-gaming-sites-are-becoming-more-common.
Media Contact
Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4619, khelms@jotopr.com
SOURCE Disruption Interruption