Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, Karla Jo Helms, recently dived deep into the world of branding and marketing. A compilation audio reel has been created to reiterate key takeaways from conversations with innovators who are challenging the status quo of branding and marketing.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The white noise created by mass marketing is deafening. And yet a study by Brand Keys found that only 21 percent of all products and services examined had any meaningful points of differentiation to consumers. This is down from a 2003 benchmark study. Technology has amped up marketing channels, but the white noise created is not creating brand leadership overall. (1)
Enter PR disruptor and crisis management expert Karla Jo Helms, the host of the Disruption/Interruption podcast, who explains that "Software continues to present methods for sales and marketing leadership, but the fact remains that innovative marketers must rise above the noise of competition and differentiate their brand in order to achieve true success." She goes on to note that "Without differentiation, brands just blend in with the crowd."
Each episode features an innovator in brand marketing that has disrupted the status quo of how businesses grow a brand ─ and how they can revolutionize the world of business through disruptive creativity.
Key takeaways:
- David Brier: shoots holes in the status quo of building successful brands
- Steve Kahan: highlights the significance of accelerating revenue through marketing strategies
- Jesse Woodbury: launches businesses into dynamic growth through fast and efficient personalized customer and sales agent experiences
Links:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joto-pr/
Company website: http://www.disruption-interruption.com/
David Brier: https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-branding-david-brier-episode-014
Steve Kahan: https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disruptive-marketing-anatomy-of-a-silicon-valley-b
Jesse Woodbury: https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-saas-sales-approach-jesse-woodbury-epis
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives.
Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
References:
(1) Trout, Jack. "The Decline of Differentiation", Branding Strategy Insider, 2023, brandingstrategyinsider.com/the-decline-of-differentiation/.
Media Contact
Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4619, khelms@jotopr.com
SOURCE JOTO PR™