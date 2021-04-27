S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | When Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom open next month, visitors to the water park will need to make a reservation.
Dorney Park will open for the season on May 22 with daily operations beginning June 16 and running through Labor Day.
Wildwater Kingdom will open for the season May 29 by reservation only for all visitors, including season passholders, according to a news release. The online reservation system will be active 10 a.m. May 3.
Reservations will not be needed for Dorney Park.
2021 Season Highlights
• Seaside Splashworks, a new beach-themed attraction with more than 75 play elements to engage
the family for hours, will debut in Wildwater Kingdom.
• The international celebration, Grand Carnivale, will make its return this July bringing sights,
sounds and tastes from cultures all around the world. This season, Grand Carnivale will showcase
China, France, Germany, India, Italy and Spain through authentic food, music, dance, and
performances, along with the “Spectacle of Color” electro-light parade.
With the expanded operating calendar, more job opportunities are available across all
departments, including Rides, Aquatics, Security, Food and Beverage, Park Services and more.
Wages for most seasonal associates have been increased to $12 per hour, while lifeguards start
at $13 to $14 per hour. Dorney Park now expects to hire approximately 2,700 seasonal
associates in advance of its season opening on May 22.
Wildwater Kingdom water park will open May 29 by reservation only. The online reservations
will go live on May 3 at 10:00 a.m. and will be required of all guests, including Season
Passholders, each visit. Reservations will not be required to visit Dorney Park.
“We’re excited to bring back the fun this season – and now we have even more fun to share
with our expanded operating calendar,” said Michael Fehnel, vice president and general
manager at Dorney Park. “With additional operating days and extended hours, we will need
additional smiling faces to help us deliver the fun! Seasonal associates play an instrumental role
in delivering on our commitment to creating memorable experiences for all our guests, safely.”
Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom has developed an extensive amusement park reopening
plan including capacity limits, new processes, and enhanced procedures throughout the park.
This includes managing socially distant capacity in both the amusement park and water park,
and following the guidance from local and state health officials at this time. Park updates and
protocols can be found at www.dorneypark.com/park-update.