TONIGHT: A touch of rain early, mainly south, then clearing, brisk, and colder. Low: 26
TUESDAY: Brisk and chilly with plenty of sunshine. High: 47
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 24
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME Like a Rita's Italian Ice or your favorite fun-filled waffle cone, Sundae was sweet in every way with a cherry on top! Highs hit the lower 60s, which we can only assume lead to the symphony of spring peepers in area parks. Mother Nature changed the menu on us this Monday as a cold front slid to the south and an area of low pressure moved along it leading to a gray and cooler start to the work week. But don't fret... She'll throw us more warm-weather bones later this week for you and the doggo to get outside.
A cold front draped to the south will act a turnpike for an area of low pressure tracking into North Carolina. The toll will be an uptick in clouds, a downtick (does that exist?) in temperatures, and a bit of rain for areas especially south of the Lehigh Valley through earlier Monday night. While the northern fringe of this rain meets up with the Interstate 78 corridor, the boundary will be sinking with time. So, the better odds for a steadier, longer-lasting rain will be in the Delaware Valley and southern New Jersey. Some pockets of moderate rain could mix in briefly there, but most of us will end up with couple hundredths of an inch and 0.10" of rain after it tapers off from north to south through midnight.
Temperatures will tumble through Tuesday morning as skies clear and as a brisk, northerly wind develops. Morning lows in the middle 20s could wind up feeling like the upper teens to lower 20s in the Lehigh Valley and north, especially. High pressure will build in from the Great Lakes for the rest of Tuesday, paving the way for plenty of sunshine, but that northerly breeze will drive quite the chill. High temperatures Tuesday will struggle to get out of the 40s and will feel like the upper 30s.
Did I lose you yet? I hope not... Because we're about to get to the good stuff.
Wednesday will be another sunny and cooler day with highs lower 50s after starting the day in the lower 20s. Brrr! Then, our area of high pressure will shift offshore for Thursday and beyond. This will establish a southwesterly component to our wind, letting the mid-Atlantic cash in on some open window weather. News that will certainly make your indoor cat happy. Highs will spring to 60 degrees Thursday and possibly the upper 60s Friday. The warmest day of the week will be Saturday as temperatures soar into the lower 70s. However, our warmth will come at a cost. A stalled boundary on Friday could bring plenty of clouds and a few showers, with some rain and rumbles possible by Saturday night into Sunday along a stronger boundary. That front should slide through the state sometime on Sunday leading to a better chance for rain, and an eventual cooling trend. Seasonably cool air in the 50s and lows in the 30s will make a come-back next week.
Wishes for a not so manic Monday night!
.weather_img_include {padding:5px} LINKS: HOUR BY HOUR | RADAR | TRAFFIC