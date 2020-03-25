EASTON, Pa. | Easton police said a man accused of exposing himself on a city street told responding officers, "I was bad."
Stephen M. Noone, of North Seventh Street in Easton, faces indecent exposure charges following his arrest Tuesday afternoon. District Judge Robert Weber arraigned the 58-year-old about two hours later, setting bail at $20,000.
Easton police were dispatched to North Eighth Street about 1:44 p.m. to investigate a report of a man having just exposed himself, according to a news release.
The victim told police that she said hello to Noone, who is known in the neighborhood, as he walked down the sidewalk, according to authorities. When he stopped to say hello, Noone allegedly partially pulled down his pants and exposed himself to the girl before walking home.
When approached by police as he sat on his front porch, Noone reportedly knew why police were at his house, voluntarily saying, "I was bad."
Police charged Noone with single misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, indecent exposure and open lewdness. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing.