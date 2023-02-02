EASTON, Pa. - The CDC says someone in the United States has a heart attack every 40 seconds.
Knowing how to do CPR during any cardiac emergency is vital. So in honor of Heart Health Month the future health professional students at the Career Institute of Technology in Easton hosted a community presentation.
Denise McGaughran with the Institute helped organize it. She says, "We're here to teach people how simple it is, better to do something than nothing."
McGaughran says you don't even need to give breaths, just compressions.
A number of speakers also talked about the importance of CPR, including McGaughran's son, Dillan, who's had a heart transplant.
He told the crowd, "Basically, I look pretty healthy, I could do most things, but all of our hearts at any time could fail."
Dillan pointed out we all witnessed the importance of CPR last month after the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed on field during a football game.
He went on to say, "That's just one of numerous examples where CPR saved lives in this world. So for people like me, and people like Damar and many, many more people outside of the world, CPR is a very useful tool to save lives and make the world a better place."