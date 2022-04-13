EASTON – The city is looking to buy a new fire truck.
At the Wednesday evening city council meeting, which was held at the Easton Area Community Center, the council introduced an ordinance budgeting $1.7 million dollars for a Pierce tiller truck, purchased through Glick Fire Equipment of Hatfield, Penn.
A tiller truck is jointed in the middle and requires a second operator to steer its rear section. The design allows for a smaller turning radius than a standard ladder truck, which “will make it easier to maneuver around our tight streets,” said Mayor Sal Panto. He said that there have been instances where Easton’s firefighters have had trouble getting trucks into areas where they’ve been needed because of narrow streets and parked cars, including a fire on Butler Street earlier this year.
Though the council expects to vote on the purchase at its next meeting, it will likely be well over a year before the truck is ready for action.
The council also addressed the ongoing traffic congestion caused by construction on the Free Bridge. Mayor Panto said that he had spoken to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission and gave his approval to a plan to limit the bridge to westbound traffic until all three travel lanes are available. He said that the plan still requires the bridge commission to coordinate with both Pennsylvania and New Jersey departments of transportation, but the switch could be made in around two weeks.
While he acknowledged that the traffic delays were inconvenient and caused a particular hardship for businesses in downtown Phillipsburg, maintaining the bridge was a necessity. “Look at what happened in Pittsburg,” he said, referring to a January incident where a bridge collapsed while a city bus and several cars were crossing.
City Administrator Luis Campos said he had revised the city’s social media accounts to remove any mention of Easter from advertisements for Saturday’s egg hunt events, after receiving a complaint that it might be seen as violating a separation of church and state. City solicitor Joel Scheer said that there shouldn’t be a problem “as long as we don’t contribute money to the advancement of one particular religion or endorse one over the other.” He said he could prepare guidelines for holiday events, if the board wanted, but wouldn’t have anything ready before this weekend.
The Easton egg hunts will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in Nevin Park and at 11 in Cottingham Stadium. They are open to children ages 3-10 and are free of charge, but kids need to bring their own baskets.